PFG Advisors Takes Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550,793 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,467,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 962,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4,097.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

NYSE:FLR opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

