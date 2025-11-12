PFG Advisors Sells 817 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3334 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

