PFG Advisors Sells 2,308 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

