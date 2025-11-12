PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,692,000 after buying an additional 490,730 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 489,720 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,391,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIIG opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

