PFG Advisors Invests $393,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.57% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,903,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 89.2% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 3.1%

IJUN stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.