PFG Advisors Has $550,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Arete raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.84, a PEG ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.35 and a 200 day moving average of $469.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

