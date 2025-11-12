PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,748 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.