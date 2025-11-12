Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.58 and traded as high as $30.42. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 54,701 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

