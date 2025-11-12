Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 4.5% increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.
Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.40. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $189.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
