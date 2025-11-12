Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cabot by 318.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,498,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 174,921 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 389,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 172,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cabot by 279.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

