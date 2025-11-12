Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $826,000 in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,664.98. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

