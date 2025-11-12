Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,486 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,357,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,582 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 837,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $43,265,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research raised Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $29,048.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 452,986 shares in the company, valued at $16,407,152.92. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,303,585.08. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,414,283 shares of company stock worth $102,509,802 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

