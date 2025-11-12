Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $477.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

