Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 17.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 6,058,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,717,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 122.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

