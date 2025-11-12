Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:DHI opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

