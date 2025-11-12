Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,625 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Vontier by 586.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vontier by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $80,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Vontier Corporation has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.