Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $866.72 and last traded at $858.1140, with a volume of 866469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $840.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $762.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.