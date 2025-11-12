Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.74. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Paragon Technologies Stock Down 3.1%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.41.
Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter.
About Paragon Technologies
Paragon Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.
