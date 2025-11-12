Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

