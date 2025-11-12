Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.2%
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
