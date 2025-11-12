Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.53. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 353,392 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.50.

The stock has a market cap of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 312.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Origin Materials has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,360,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,127.05. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 196,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 112.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 21.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

