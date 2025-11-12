Okta, Inc. $OKTA Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $515,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Okta by 63.1% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $199,918,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,920. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

Okta Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

