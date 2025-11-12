Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.