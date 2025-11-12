Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,787,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 212,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
