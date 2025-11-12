Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3,437.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.