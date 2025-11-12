NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,848 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 3.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,420 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,734,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,381,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,638,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,976,000 after buying an additional 206,448 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

