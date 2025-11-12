NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) vs. Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Head to Head Review

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -18.88% -13.23%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lomiko Metals and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 NexGen Energy 1 1 5 1 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and NexGen Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.15 million ($0.02) -3.82 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$56.60 million ($0.41) -21.17

NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lomiko Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexGen Energy beats Lomiko Metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.