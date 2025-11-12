Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Newmont by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 123.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.99.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.