Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NWL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.02. Newell Brands has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,709,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 420,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 84.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 179,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.