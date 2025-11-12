New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Given a C$0.95 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Age Metals Trading Down 5.0%
CVE NAM opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.93 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.
About New Age Metals
