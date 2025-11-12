New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Given a C$0.95 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals Trading Down 5.0%

CVE NAM opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.93 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

