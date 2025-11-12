NET Power (NPWR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect NET Power to post earnings of ($0.1557) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect NET Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. NET Power has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,838,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,612. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynda Beauchamp sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,847,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,876.50. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,179,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of NET Power by 619.8% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 401,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 346,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NET Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,307 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

