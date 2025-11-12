National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $318,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.