National Pension Service Has $276.95 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

National Pension Service raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,953 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.32% of Mondelez International worth $276,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

