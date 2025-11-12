National Pension Service Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $466,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $386.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.