National Pension Service Buys 220,379 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

National Pension Service increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,379 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.27% of Analog Devices worth $314,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.