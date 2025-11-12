MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.15 and last traded at GBX 9.15. Approximately 57,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 42,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 12.22.

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (2.62) EPS for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

