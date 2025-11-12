Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 50,668 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50,668 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $457,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

NVDA opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

