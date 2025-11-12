Mr Miggles Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Mr Miggles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Mr Miggles has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mr Miggles has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mr Miggles alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. The official website for Mr Miggles is miggles.io. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.01376505 USD and is down -11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,265,045.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mr Miggles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mr Miggles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.