Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,864,000 after buying an additional 3,265,511 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 644,647 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $18,186,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

