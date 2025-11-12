Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

