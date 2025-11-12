Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WTW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $292.97 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.