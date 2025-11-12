Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

