Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 14,509 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:BSX opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.53.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

