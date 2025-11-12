Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $51,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $954.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $949.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,866.19. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,647,566.80. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

