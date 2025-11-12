monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

monday.com Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.55. monday.com has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in monday.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of monday.com by 119.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in monday.com by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

