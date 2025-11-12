Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $198.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

MOH opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a 200-day moving average of $222.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

