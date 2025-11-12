Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.51. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 464.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 22.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $65,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

