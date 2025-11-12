Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112,215 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $234,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $824.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

