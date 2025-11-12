Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Dominion Energy worth $174,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.