Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 109,581 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.50% of American Electric Power worth $277,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

